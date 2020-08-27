Newcastle United are considering a move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson following their forward crisis according to The Daily Mail.

The Magpies have received the news that Dwight Gayle has suffered a serious looking injury in pre-season training and with a scan scheduled, the initial signs do not look promising.

With club-record signing Joelinton and fellow forward Yoshinori Muto absent from their recent training camp in York this leaves only Andy Carroll as the main senior striker available.

Wilson is set to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship and he is attracting interest from the likes of Fulham, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilson scored nine goals in 39 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 but his form was not enough to prevent the Cherries dropping into the second tier of English football.

The injury to Dwight Gayle could see manager Steve Bruce weigh up a move for Wilson with him said to be a keen admirer of the England international.

It appears almost inevitable that the 28-year-old will leave Bournemouth this summer but it would likely take a huge bid for the club to consider selling another of their star players.

The Cherries have already lost goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United and Nathan Ake has departed for Manchester City leaving their squad significantly weaker than before they were relegated.

New manager Jason Tindall now faces a battle to retain the likes of Wilson as well as Josh King and David Brooks who are also attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Would Callum Wilson be a good signing for Newcastle United?