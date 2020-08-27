Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has said interest in star midfielder Ben Whiteman is ‘understandable’, but insists nothing about letting him go has appealed to them yet.

As covered here on The72, Doncaster Rovers star Ben Whiteman has been linked with a move away from the Keepmoat Stadium. Blackburn Rovers have been recently linked, while Derby County and Barnsley were linked earlier this year.

The club have already rejected offers for Whiteman this summer, so it will be interesting to see if the pursuit for his signature steps up as the window progresses

Now, Doncaster boss Darren Moore has provided an insight into the interest in Whiteman. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Moore has said that it is understandable that Whiteman is attracting interest, saying:

“We can understand (it) with Ben. We have had one or two sniffs for Ben and at the moment, the situation for those seeking Ben Whiteman has not been appealing to us because we value Ben very, very highly.

“Ben knows our thoughts towards him so we keep the working relationship open and transparent and we keep working. That openness and transparency is something I have always had with the players.

“At the moment, there will be interest in him and we have got some good players here. I get it and understand it, but at the moment, it is nothing that would be appealing to us as a football club.”

Whiteman, 24, has been a star performer for Doncaster Rovers since signing from Sheffield United in an initial loan deal in 2017. In total, the midfielder has netted 17 goals and laid on eight assists in 136 games across all competitions.

Doncaster Rovers fans, is Whiteman a player the club need to keep at all costs? Or would you let him go at the right price? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

