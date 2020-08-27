Manchester United have not made a bid for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks according to Duncan Castles and quoted by Sport Review.

Brooks has been the subject of transfer speculation regarding a move away from the Vitality Stadium following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship.

United have been touted as one of the club’s interested in a move for Brooks as a possible alternative to Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund – whom they have been chasing for the entirety of the transfer window so far.

The Red Devils have hit a stumbling block in their move for Sancho in terms of transfer fees and could now see Brooks as a cheaper option for next season.

Castles has said on the Transfer Window podcast that no bid has been made by Manchester United as yet for Brooks. “My information is that there has been no offer from Manchester United for David Brooks.”

“Brooks has been told to wait and see what develops through this window and to see what develops in terms of a move away from Bournemouth.”

“He is available to move and keen to move away. There is nothing of any substance from Manchester United at this stage.”

This is certainly a transfer saga that could rumble on for some time. There has also been rumoured interest from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur but as yet there have been no official bids from any clubs.

Brooks is undoubtedly a talented player although he struggled last season due to a number of frustrating injuries but could a real coup for a club like Manchester United and a deal which could cost significantly less than one for Sancho.

