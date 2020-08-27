Coventry City have completed a move to sign Leo Ostigard on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old defender, who has been capped by the Norway U21s four times, started his career in his native country playing for Molde. After a loan at Viking, he would head over to England and sign for Brighton. He is yet to make his debut for the Seagulls but he did go out on loan last season in order to gain experience. Ostigard headed back to Europe and signed for St. Pauli for the season.

Ostigard will be heading back out on loan this season but this time he will be staying in England. He’ll be heading to the West Midlands and playing for Coventry for the season. The Sky Blues have momentum after they were promoted from Sky Bet League One last season and will be happy to get the services of a talented young defender for the season.

After the signing was completed, Coventry head coach Mark Robins said: “I’m deligthed to welcome Leo to the Club.

“He’s a player with brilliant pedigree, he’s one of the top players for his age in European football.

“Again it demonstrates the policy we’ve got at the Club – bringing in young players to help with their careers, help them develop and help us to achieve our objectives during a season.

“It’s an exciting signing – he’s a top young player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

