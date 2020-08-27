Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman is undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest according to BBC Nottingham Sport.

Freeman has been on the periphery of the Blades squad for much of the season although he did feature prominently post-lockdown due to an injury to John Fleck.

The midfielder is set to make a season-long loan move to the City Ground and should the deal be completed he will become their fifth signing this summer.

Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett, Lyle Taylor and Fouad Bachirou have all arrived at Forest so far this summer.

Freeman joined Sheffield United from Queens Park Rangers last summer having enjoyed an impressive 2018/19 season with Rangers scoring eight goals and providing six assists in the Championship.

However, he has started just three games for Chris Wilder’s men and now looks set for a temporary switch back to the Championship.

It has been reported that Freeman would be used in a deal which would see full-back Matty Cash bought to Bramall Lane and although Cash could still leave, it looks set to be separate from any deal for Freeman.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side lacked creativity at times last season and struggled to score as many goals as some of their promotion rivals which probably cost them a spot in the play-off places.

Freeman has proven Championship experience with QPR and could be a really useful addition to the squad next season as they look to once again push for promotion to the Premier League.

