Peterborough United have confirmed the signing of Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris on their official club website.

With star striker and League One Player of the Year Ivan Toney set to leave this summer, Peterborough United have moved to bring in a replacement. Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has made the move to London Road, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club.

Clarke-Harris has joined for an undisclosed fee, with the Peterborough Telegraph saying it is believed to be below the £1.25m that had been reported previously.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson spoke to the club’s official website about Clarke-Harris’ arrival. He said that the Bristol Rovers man has been his number one target in the search for an Ivan Toney replacement, saying:

“Jonson was our number one target and I am delighted that the deal is done and am looking forward to working with him. His goal-scoring record in the last two seasons with Bristol Rovers has been very, very good.

“He gives us the physicality that we may lose with Ivan. The other strikers aside from Ivan, Mo, Dembs and Ricky are all very talented in what they do, but they don’t have that physicality and in certain games when it is not going as well as you would like with the ball, you need someone to get hold of the ball and get you up the pitch. Jonson can do that and more.”

Clarke-Harris joins after a prolific stint with Bristol Rovers. In the last year and a half at the Memorial Stadium, the 26-year-old netted 27 goals in 52 appearances, also laying on three assists.

