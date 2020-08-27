George Evans has signed a one-year contract extension with Derby County as confirmed by the club website.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who had been capped once by the England U19s, started his career with Manchester City after coming through their academy. He never made a league appearance for them and was instead shipped out loan to sides such as Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Reading. While he impressed in those loan spells, it wasn’t enough to get him a spot in the Manchester City first team.

That is why he left the club permanently and headed to Berkshire to sign for Reading. While there Evans, who can also play in central defence, would go on to make 59 league appearances for the Royals, scoring three goals in the process. He was an impressive performer there and was able to attract attention from their Sky Bet Championship rivals.

So halfway through his contract at Reading, he would be signed by Derby for an undisclosed fee. The problem that Evans has had ever since heading to the East Midlands is that he has struggled with injuries which have severely limited his chances in the first team. It is because of this that he only made 20 appearances for Derby last season though his form following the resumption of the season in June was noted, especially as a lot of it came in central defence. Now with a new contract under his belt, Evans can concentrate on staying fit and playing most of Derby’s games next season.

Is this a good move for Derby?