West Bromwich Albion winger Jonathan Leko is on his way to Birmingham City to undergo a medical ahead of a summer move according to Sky Sports.

Leko has been linked with Blues and Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks and the Baggies have accepted bids from both clubs for a fee believed to be in the region of £1million.

The youngster is about to enter the final year of his contract with West Brom and although he is highly regarded by manager Slaven Bilic it now appears that he is set to leave the Premier League club for a move to nearby neighbours Birmingham City.

It was thought that Leko preferred a move to Hillsborough but it seems that West Brom’s local rivals Blues have won the race for his signature.

Leko enjoyed a loan spell with Charlton Athletic last season as he scored five goals and contributed four assists in 21 Championship appearances although his time at the Valley was cut short due to a knee injury.

The 21-year-old can play as a winger or as a central striker with him featuring upfront for the Addicks and impressing whilst on loan at the club.

Should Leko leave West Brom it would end his long association with the club having come through the academy at the Baggies but failing to really make an impact at senior level.

Leko has also featured on the international stage for England having played for each of their age groups from the under-16’s through to the under-20 squads.

He is a promising and talented youngster with plenty of room for development and for a fee of just £1million, Birmingham City could have had a real bargain here.

