Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is hopeful of signing West Bromwich Albion duo Alex Palmer and Callum Morton according to Lincolnshire Live.

Palmer impressed at League Two side Plymouth Argyle last season and won their Player of the Season award.

Meanwhile, Morton enjoyed a loan spell with Northampton Town in League Two and scored eight goals in 12 appearances to help fire them to the play-off final where they won promotion to League One.

The next step in both of the player’s development would be a move to a League One club such as Lincoln and boss Appleton has admitted that Palmer is one of the goalkeepers they are eyeing up.

“The reality is we need another goalkeeper. It wouldn’t take rocket science to work out that Alex Palmer would definitely be one of those people.”

“He’s not just going to be on our list he’s going to be on a lot of people’s lists. He’s a top quality goalkeeper. We are looking for another top quality goalkeeper to bring into the club.”

With West Brom on the verge of signing Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper David Button who would likely be second-choice to Sam Johnstone this could pave the way for Palmer to go out and experience more first-team football.

The Imps are also interested in young striker Morton with Appleton saying: “Again it would be hard to say no.”

“I think there’s going to be numerous clubs as well, similar to Alex where they’re going to try to acquire their services.”

“Hopefully my relationship with West Brom and knowing the players personally will give us a decent opportunity to try and get them.”

Appleton has previously been assistant boss at West Brom and his connections with the club could give them the advantage in the race to sign the talented duo.

Is Lincoln City the right club for Alex Palmer and Callum Morton?