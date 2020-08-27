As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the signing of Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre.

As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Blackburn Rovers had been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic centre-back Cedric Kipre. The Latics defender has also been linked with West Ham and Watford and now, an update has emerged on his situation.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that Kipre is closing in on a move to Blackburn Rovers. The Ewood Park club are close to agreeing a deal for The Wigan Athletic man, with the clubs rumoured to have reached a fee for Kipre.

While Wigan were said to be holding out for £1m, it is added that Rovers will pay a six-figure fee to secure the services of Kipre ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Given the standard of Kipre’s performances over the course of last season, a six-figure deal for the defender could prove to be an impressive bit of business for Blackburn Rovers.

Kipre made 37 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring two goals in the process. He started in every game from December 11th onwards, starring alongside former loan man Leon Balogun.

Overall, Kipre has appeared 77 times since joining Wigan, finding the back of the net on two occasions.

