Blackburn Rovers are the latest team to be interested in signing Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon according to a report from Lancashire Live.

The 20-year-old defender, who is the twin brother of Ryan Sessegnon who once also was once a star at Fulham, came through the Cottagers academy. He made his breakthrough this season and has made 14 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship. It is expected he’ll add plenty more to that over the next few years as well.

But Sessegnon, who has been capped three times by the England U21s, is one of the players who may not benefit from the fact Fulham were promoted this season. Because of this, it appears that he will struggle to get a spot in the first team. That is why Fulham have made him available to sign on loan which has led to several Sky Bet Championship sides being interested in signing him.

Earlier on in the week, it was revealed that Bristol City, Reading and Swansea City were interested in signing Sessegnon on loan. It is worth mentioning though that the Robins have also reportedly ruled out a move for the young defender as well. Now another team is in the hung to try and sign him. Blackburn Rovers are aware of Sessegnon’s availability and look like they may make a move for him soon. They need a new full-back this season to make sure they have the right amount of depth required for the coming season and having a talented player who can play on both sides of the defence would be very useful.

