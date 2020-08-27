According to The Sun, and as publicised by their reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (below), Sheffield United are set to go all-in for Liverpool’s former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster with a £15m bid.

Sheff U. Now willing to buy Rhian Brewster from Liverpool. That’s a potential game changer. pic.twitter.com/r4nOQ0V5br — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 27, 2020

20-year-old Brewster is a bona fide star in the making at Anfield and is very highly thought of by the staff there. He has already started to light up the Reds current pre-season and is carrying on that rich vein of form that he showed when on loan at Swansea last season.

Brewster only flew into the Swans in early January, leaving his Liverpool nest for a half-season in South Wales. However, in just six months at the Liberty Stadium, you can say that he had a massive effect and raised his personal stock.

He turned out 22 times for Swansea over that time, scoring 11 goals for the Welsh outfit. It wasn’t just the goals though; you had to account for the deadliness that he showed in front of goal. That deadliness, those goals, the linked performances all combined to show just what a footballer the youngster was.

Any hopes that Swansea had of him returning to South Wales and the Liberty Stdium were dashed by Liverpool’s insistence that he was a player they’d not be loaning out again. This has led to Sheffield United having their hand forced and to the tune of a £15m bid as the Blades look to cut in and grab the highly-rated Red on a permanent deal.

