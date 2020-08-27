Luton Town were interested in Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty earlier in the transfer window.

The Hatters saw a £400,000 bid rejected by the addicts for the youngster in early August, as per the Daily Mail.

Luton have only signed winger Jordan Clark from Accrington Stanley so far this summer and are in the hunt for a couple of new signings before the season starts.

Signing Aston Villa defender James Bree is on their agenda, as covered by The72, but they should also test Charlton’s resolve again by having another crack at getting Doughty.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, broke into the Addicks’ first-team this past season and made 31 appearances for the London side in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at the Valley and made his senior debut in an EFL Cup tie against MK Dons in August 2018. He then gained his first taste of regular senior football on loan in non-league at Kingstonian a couple of months later.

The London-born man then spent time on loan in the National League at Bromley at the end of last year, scoring twice in nine games for the Hayes Lane side.

He then came back to Charlton and nailed down a first-team spot for the remainder of the campaign. He won the Addicks Young Player of the Year for last season.

Lee Bowyer’s side are in League One which leaves them vulnerable to losing some key players. Therefore, Luton should make an increased bid for Doughty.

Should Luton move for Doughty again?