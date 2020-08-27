Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has wasted no time in adding to his newly inherited squad.

He has linked up with his former Middlesbrough defender George Friend at St. Andrew’s and is also set to bring Adam Clayton to the Midlands as well, as covered by The72.

This begs the question, will he go for more of his old players from the Riverside Stadium? Here are some who could be on his radar-

Albert Adomah, Nottingham Forest- The experienced winger played a key part in Karanka’s Boro side who were promoted to the Premier League in 2016. He could be available at the moment having fallen out-of-favour at Forest and was loaned out to Cardiff City for the second-half of last term.

Rudy Gestede- The ex-Blackburn Rovers and Aston Villa striker is a free agent and an option for Birmingham. He was signed by the Spaniard for Middlesbrough for £6 million in January 2017.

Ben Gibson, Burnley- He is free to leave Turf Moor this summer and knows Karanka well from their successful time at the Riverside together. Could he lure him to Birmingham?

Daniel Ayala- The Spanish defender is another player for the Blues to consider and is a free agent after leaving Boro at the end of the last campaign having spent six years there.

Harry Chapman, Blackburn Rovers- He struggles for regular game time at Ewood Park and may seek to leave for more opportunities. Karanka knows him from his time as a youngster at Middlesbrough and he is an option if he needs an extra winger.

Will Karanka be a hit at Birmingham?