Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Benfica’s David Tavares on loan according to a report from Portuguese publication Record.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been capped four times by the Portugal U19s, played for several youth teams including AC Tojal, Loures and even Sporting Lisbon before landing at Benfica. He would become a regular for their B team before graduating into their first team. He has not made a league appearance but did make his debut in the Champions League in a match against German side RB Leipzig.

It appears that Benfica don’t think Tavares will make his breakthrough next season and are looking like they are going to loan him out. Nottingham Forest are planning to step in and continue the positive relationship between the two clubs. They have already brought in players such as Joao Carvalho, Diogo Goncalves and Yuri Ribeiro from Benfica and are now looking to sign another player from that team. This report states that Forest and Tavares are in advanced negotiations at this point and a move should be completed soon.

Tavares is one of the highest-rated midfielders at Benfica and could add a lot to Nottingham Forest going into next season. He is an attacking midfielder, often utilised in the number ten role, and was raved about by Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp following a friendly between his side and Benfica. Of course there will be challenges for Tavares and many players have struggled to adjust to the Sky Bet Championship but he certainly has the talent to be a star in this league.

Would Tavares be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?