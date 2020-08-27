According to reporter Duncan Castles (tweet – below), who writes for the Sunday Times and Daily Record, West Brom have put in a last-minute bid for Eberechi Eze.

QPR’s Eze has become hot property and rightly so after the season that he had across the Hoops 2019/20 campaign. Last season was where he exploded for Londoners QPR, playing in all 46 Championship games, scoring 14 goals and adding 8 assists in a series of displays that made sides sit up and take notice.

Fellow London side Crystal Palace were one of those outfits who sat up and took notice, putting in a £12m bid for the exciting Londoner. That was a bid knocked back and Palace stepped back up to the mark with another round of negotiations as they looked to peg a claim on their man.

Reporter Castles indicates that Palace have offered an initial payment of £16.5m with “variable” to complement this as part of a series of ‘add-ons’ linked to performances and appearances etc. He also says that they have agreed upon a sell-on fee; a standard procedure in such negotiations.

However, West Brom could gazump Palace with what Castles is reporting about the Baggies bid. They are offering a guaranteed £4.7m more in terms of an initial fee (+£1.7m) and add-ons (+£3m) that the Eagles have put down. As with anything, and especially in these times, money talks and £4.7m more will do a lot of talking. Then there is the difference between Palace’s ‘sell-on’ clause and West Brom’s ‘big sell-on’ with the magnitude being everything.

Eze’s departure from Loftus Road will leave QPR looking for a replacement before the Sky Bet Championship season starts up again in earnest.

