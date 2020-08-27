Swansea City have completed a move to sign Jamal Lowe from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee as confirmed by the club website.

The 26-year-old winger is the latest player to make something of himself in the EFL after starting in non-league football. He started as a youngster at Farnborough before signing for Barnet. He would be loaned out six times, playing for teams such as St Albans City, Hitchin Town and Hemel Hempstead Town. He’d return to St Albans City on a permanent deal before moving onto Hemel Hempstead Town, another team familiar to him. After an impressive spell with Hampton and Richmond Borough, he moved to the EFL by signing for Portsmouth. He’d then move onto Wigan in 2017.

He has had an impressive two years with the Latics but was always likely to leave after the club were dealt the double blow of being put into administration and being relegated. And now Lowe has left Wigan after signing a three-year contract with Swansea.

After the move was completed, Lowe said: “The conversations I’ve had with the gaffer has made a positive impression on me.

“Also, the stature and size of the club is something you cannot escape.

“You cannot ignore it, and every time the gaffer spoke to me, he told me the story of what he is looking for and I completely bought into it.

“He spoke about the hunger of the players, he spoke about what a tight-knit squad there is here, and that is massive for me.

“Some clubs have not got the right environment for it all to fully flourish, but this sounded like the perfect package and a good fit for me.

“Earlier in my career I had four years out of the EFL, and I was hungry to get back in. I was never going to let the chance go when it came up, and it’s meant I have had to mature quickly.

“It’s the same with the move here, I will give 100 per cent week in and week out.”

