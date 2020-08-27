Millwall have agreed a deal to sign Derby County’s Mason Bennett on a permanent basis, as per a report by London News Online.

The Lions are also bringing in left-back Scott Malone from the Rams as well in preparation for the new season.

Bennett, who is 24 years old, knows Millwall boss Gary Rowett well and spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at the Den. He scored twice in nine appearances for the London club and has done enough to now earn a move down there.

He and Malone have both become surplus to requirements under Philipp Cocu at Derby and are set to move onto pastures new.

Bennett has been on the books at Pride Park for his whole career to date and has played 65 times for their first-team, as well as spending time out on loan at Chesterfield, Bradford City, Burton Albion and Notts County in the past.

He helped Derby get to the Championship Play-Off final under Frank Lampard in the 2018/19 season.

Rowett will be hoping to get the best out of Bennett for Millwall next term and he could prove to be a useful signing. He will certainly give them more options and depth in attack.

The Lions have so far boosted their squad by signing Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Ryan Woods on a permanent deal from Stoke City.

They are now expecting two new arrivals over the coming days.

Happy to see Bennett returning, Millwall fans?