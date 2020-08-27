According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough-linked forward Yaya Sanogo is also interesting Championship rivals Millwall, Preston North End, and Barnsley.

The striker is a free agent having left previous club Toulouse at the end of his contract. Reports stated that he was in ‘advanced talks’ with Middlesbrough and had even visited the North-East club’s training ground facility already.

However, Barnsley, Preston North End, and Millwall are all also keen on the Frenchman who previously had spells at Arsenal, Ajax, and Charlton Athletic.

Not only is Sanogo interesting clubs in England though, with a number of French sides having enquired about Sanogo this summer.

Ligue 1’s Dijon, as well as Ligue 2 sides Sochaux, Valenciennes, and Nancy, are all chasing the 27-year old and it remains to be seen who he decides to sign for.

Prior to signing for the Gunners in 2013, Sanogo came through the Auxerre youth system. He made a huge impression in the first-team and this caught the attention of the then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

But he failed to find the net in the Premier League, playing 11 games for Arsenal and 10 games in a loan spell at Crystal Palace. More loans followed with temporary deals to Ajax and Charlton Athletic before signing for Toulouse on a permanent transfer in 2017.

Sanogo’s previous stint in the Championship at Charlton wasn’t prolific, scoring three goals in eight games. However, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Preston, and Millwall are all willing to take the gamble as they hope to improve on last year’s campaign.