Luton Town boss Nathan Jones wants to bring in ‘one or two’ new additions, as per a report by Luton Today.

The Hatters have their sights set on securing some deals before they face Norwich City in the Carabao Cup a week on Saturday.

Jones’ side are gearing up for another season in the Championship having stayed up on the final day last term.

They are looking to sign James Bree on a permanent deal from Aston Villa, as reported by The72. He spent the last campaign on loan at Kenilworth Road and impressed in his 42 appearances in all competitions.

He may now be the only new addition with Luton also looking elsewhere for reinforcements.

They have played a few friendlies recently, the latest being a 3-0 win over non-league side Wealdstone. Jones said afterwards, as per Luton Today: “They’re really good tests at the minute, we’re stepping that up again the weekend (against Northampton), then it leads into the Norwich game.

“So I’m pleased where we are, we need to step it up and get one or two additions, which we’re working very hard to get, so hopefully we can do that.”

Luton have made just one signing so far this summer in ex-Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark. He scored last time out: “He’s missed a couple of days, he played 45 minutes (against Stevenage), but didn’t quite look his bright and busy self.

“Tonight he was back at it, so it’s really good to see that as he’s a player we really like, and it was a wonderful, wonderful finish.”

Luton will be eager to add some new faces to their ranks over the next week or so.

Will Luton complete a deal for Bree?