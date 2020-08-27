Barrow are considering a move for veteran Neil Danns, as per a report by the North West Evening Mail.

The experienced midfielder is on trial with the Bluebirds and has played for them in a couple of pre-season friendlies.

Barrow are gearing up for their return to the Football League after a 48-year absence. David Dunn’s side have so far signed the likes of Bobby Burns, Tom Beadling, Mike Jones, Matt Platt, Callum Gribbin and Luke James but could seal more deals before the new season starts.

Danns, who is 37 years old, is a free agent after being released by Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his options at the moment.

Barrow could bring him in to add more experience going into League Two. Dunn knows the Guyana international having played with him at Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City in the past.

Danns has made just under 600 appearances in his career to date and is showing no signs of hanging up his boots just yet.

He started out at Blackburn as a youngster in the Premier League and eventually returned to the top flight with Birmingham in 2007.

However, Danns dropped back into the Football League in 2008 to join Crystal Palace and has since travelled around, playing for Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Bury and Blackpool.

Barrow are now considering handing him a League Two move over the coming weeks.

