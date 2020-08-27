QPR are lining up a move for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, according to a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops have made the ex-England Under-19 international their number one target as they search for a new centre-back.

Dickie, who is 24 years old, is a man in-demand but Mark Warburton’s side are set to test Oxford’s resolve and lodge a bid for him.

QPR have so far signed George Thomas, Luke Amos and Lyndon Dykes but have their sights set on securing some more deals with key man Eberechi Eze poised to leave the club for Crystal Palace.

Dickie would be ideal for the London club as they aim to tighten up their defence. Fulham’s Alfie Mawson has also been linked over the past week, as covered by The72.

Berkshire-born Dickie played a key part in Oxford getting into the Play-Offs in League One this past season and they face a real test in keeping hold of him over the coming weeks.

He joined Oxford in January 2018 and has turned into a huge player for Karl Robinson’s side.

Dickie started his career at Reading but made just one appearance for their senior side before having loan spells at Basingstoke Town, Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City.

QPR will have money to spend if Eze’s move to Palace goes ahead with the Eagles set to pay £15 million, rising to £19.5 million for the starlet’s services.

