Nottingham Forest are hopeful of signing Luke Freeman on loan from Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Forest. Big hope they can land Luke Freeman. Sheff U could let him out on loan. (@reluctantnicko)

Sabri Lamouchi’s side are in the hunt for some more signings before the season starts and are targeting a move for the ex-QPR man.

Freeman, who is 28 years old, could be allowed to leave Sheffield United on loan for more first-team opportunities.

He only joined the Blades last year but made just 16 appearances for Chris Wilder’s side last season, 11 of which came in the Premier League.

Forest have so far signed Jack Colback, Lyle Taylor, Tyler Blackett and Fouad Bachirou but have their sights set on securing some more deals.

Freeman is proven in the Championship and would be ideal for Lamouchi’s side as they look to compete for promotion next term.

The ex-England Under-17 international started his career as a youngster at Arsenal and Gillingham before joining Stevenage in 2012. He impressed with Boro to earn a move to Bristol City two years later.

Freeman spent three years with the Robins and helped them win promotion to the Championship in his first campaign at Ashton Gate. He then moved onto QPR in January 2017 and scored 15 goals in 112 games for the Hoops before Sheffield United signed him.

He could now be set to move back to the Championship after a year in the top flight at Bramall Lane.



Would Freeman be a good signing for NFFC?