According to Simon Jones of the Mail Online, Bournemouth striker Josh King is a wanted man and is being tracked by a trio of Serie A clubs after the Cherries relegation from the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Oslo-born Norway international joined Bournemouth at the start of July 2015 on a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers two-and-a-half years after he joined them from Manchester United.

In total, King has made 170 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 50 goals and creating 17 assists. He has 161 games of Premier League experience and 48 goals with 15 assists in English football’s top-flight. He has shown that he is easily capable of operating at the highest level.

The Mail’s Jones writes that Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in the 47-cap Norwegian international as are their league rivals Lazio and Roma. All three are thought to be assessing a move for him this summer window.

However, the Norwegian star is thought to favour a move back to the Premier League and he will have his pick of sides to choose from. Reporter Jones writes that he “has attracted attention from up to 10 Premier League clubs,” Newcastle, Everton and Brighton being named as amongst those sides.

However, King won’t come cheap with Bournemouth insisting on a princely sum for any side who wants him. That sum is £25m and that alone is something that will make any potential suitors sit up and take notice.

Will Bournemouth be able to realistically get £25m for Josh King?