Relegation often brings upheaval, the better players likely to be poached, the under-performers likely to be vilified, and as a relegated club, choices have to be made as to how to move on.

Norwich, relegated on a club lowest ever total points have taken dramatic steps to improve on last years failings, signing no less than ten players since the last ball was kicked, coupled with a January signing of Coventry’s Sam McCullum, it is fair to say that Norwich have intentions to renovate last season’s squad.

Some teams, on the back of the top-flight drop have to deal with big wages, along with big egos wanting to move, but Norwich have no such issues, having not invested upon promotion, many of the current squad are settled in Norfolk, although a golden generation of youth has matured, no firm interest has yet been confirmed for the quartet of Godfrey, Lewis, Aarons and Cantwell, nor immediate bids for imports, frontman Teemu Pukki, creative Emi Buendia, or experienced stopper Tim Krul,

These seven players, however unlikely that they all remain will see plenty of new faces in the Carrow Road dressing rooms, and of the ten new faces, nine are 23-years old or younger, highlighting the Norwich recruiters intention to plan for the future, rather than just an immediate return to the Premier League.

The New Look Canaries

Most prominent, and maybe the biggest surprise is 28-year-old Jordan Hugill, a battering ram of a forward, prolific at Championship level, fifteen goals in a QPR shirt last season, on loan from West Ham, showed his quality, and a rather modest £3million fee is pocket change from parachute payments.

Hugill doesn’t quite fit in the Norwich ethos, the club usually signing unproven talent with an intention to culture and profit from a sale, the one time Preston target man is more of a “Right now” kind of purchase, as opposed to a future star. Sebastian Soto also joins as a forward on a free from Hannover.

Two left-wingers in Przemyslaw Placheta (£3million) and Daniel Sinani (Free) suggest an intent to play wing-based football, and although little has been reported on either player, Norwich has a scouting network led by former Liverpool, Wolves and Huddersfield purchaser Stuart Webber. It is unclear if either is a first-choice player.

Bali Mumba (Sunderland, nominal fee £350k), Jacob Lungi Sorenson (undisclosed) and Kieran Dowell (Everton, Undisclosed) could well complete a new-look midfield. Although Mumba is more for the future, Dowell is highly thought-of, and the locals are already branding him “Keiran Do-well Bryune“ for his attacking mentality. These three are being complemented by loanee Spurs lad Oliver Skipp, and will be considerable competition/replacements for Buendia, Cantwell and a host of Germans.

Defence was a big problem for Norwich last season, as is often the case with relegation. So, the addition of new full-backs (along with McCullum) may suggest the blame lay on the in-step, Xavi Quintilla on loan from Villarreal and Arsenal academy product Matthew Dennis on the right, possibly a nod to the likely loss of Jamal Lewis and maybe Max Aarons.

By no means am I suggesting the H.M.S. P!ss the League is setting sail; in fact I am no fan of the Norfolk team, but it’s hard to not recognise some seriously well thought out transfer business, and all done swiftly before a sale has been made, the squad now swelling. However, thirty-six players is a high number, and maybe the Canary fan base should begin to expect some departures.