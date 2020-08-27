A report from Football Insider has claimed that Premier League new boys Fulham are interested in signing Derby County starlet Jayden Bogle.

Since emerging from Derby County’s youth academy, young full-back Jayden Bogle has been a fixture in the Rams’ starting 11. His performances have seen him previously linked with a move away from Pride Park and now, links have emerged once again.

As per a report from Football Insider, Premier League new boys Fulham have set their sights on bringing Bogle in before embarking on their first campaign back in the top flight.

Derby are rumoured to have slapped a £10m price tag on Bogle this summer, with West Ham also said to have shown an interest in the 20-year-old.

Bogle made his breakthrough under Frank Lampard in the 2018/19 campaign and has since gone on to notch up an impressive 91 appearances for the club despite only being two seasons into his senior career. In the process, the right-back has scored three goals and provided an impressive 17 assists.

Bogle is one of multiple young stars to come through Derby County’s academy in recent years. Midfielder Max Bird has made himself a first-team regular under Philip Cocu, as has Jason Knight. Youngster Louis Sibley has also made an impressive breakthrough this year.

Now, with Fulham rumoured to be showing an interest in Bogle, it will be interesting to see if Derby County are able to hold on to him, with Fulham eyeing him up.

Derby County fans, should Bogle stay at Pride Park or would you be willing to let him leave at the right price? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, one of the club’s former players has found a new side after being released earlier this summer – details here.

Jayden Bogle - stay or go?