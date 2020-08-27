According to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams is attracting interest from Swansea City.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer. Tony Mowbray wants to add some more options in his defensive ranks before embarking on the 2020/21 campaign and now, it has been claimed that Derrick Williams could make way for two new additions at centre-back.

With youngsters Scott Wharton and Hayden Carter emerging from the academy and two more centre-backs wanted, Williams could be allowed to leave this summer. It has been claimed that Swansea City are among the sides keeping a close eye on Williams’ situation.

The Swans are said to have spoken about a possible move for Williams, while MLS pair LA Galaxy and DC United are also keeping a watchful eye over the 27-year-old.

Williams has been with Blackburn Rovers since 2016, when he signed from Bristol City. Since then, the Republic of Ireland international has notched up 141 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and laying on 12 assists in the process.

This season has seen Williams transition from left-back to centre-back but injuries hampered his involvement in the 2019/20 campaign. In total, he appeared 19 times across all competitions, playing his final Championship game on Boxing Day.

