According to the Watford Observer, it “remains unclear” as to where Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure’s future lies, as rumours persist regarding his future with the Vicarage Road club.

Amid Watford’s relegation to the Championship, a host of senior stars have been linked with moves away from Vicarage Road. Midfield star Abdoulaye Doucoure is one of those persistently linked with a move away from the Hornets, with Everton being heavily linked.

The Evening Standard has reported that Watford are holding out for £25m for Doucoure as Carlo Ancelotti looks to add him to his midfield ranks.

A move to the Premier League seems to be the most likely outcome and the Watford Observer has affirmed this. However, they also report that it still “remains unclear” as to where Doucoure will end up. A move to the top-flight is not the only option available to the French midfielder, it is said.

With Doucoure looking to leave Watford, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for the 27-year-old to secure a move away from the club this summer.

Since signing from Stade Rennais in January 2016, Doucoure has gone on to notch up 141 appearances for the club. Playing in the middle of the park, the Frenchman has scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists across all competitions.

