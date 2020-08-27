League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers have confirmed the signing of former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic man Scott Wagstaff on their official club website.

After his time with AFC Wimbledon came to an end earlier this summer, former Bristol City and Charlton Athletic player Scott Wagstaff has found a new club.

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have moved to bring Wagstaff in on a free transfer. The right-sided player has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, keeping him at the club for the 2020/21 season.

Upon the announcement of his arrival, Wagstaff spoke to the club’s official website. He said that he is looking forward to getting back amongst the action after a long time out, saying:

“It’s been a long time since I’ve last played and I’ve missed it so much. I am delighted to get this deal over the line, and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I watched the boys play Bristol Rovers on Saturday – and meeting everyone there pretty much sealed the deal for me. It’s obviously exciting times for the club and hopefully, we can have a good season.”

Wagstaff, 30, has bags of Football League experience under his belt. Playing on the right-hand side as either a winger, wing-back or full-back, he has notched up 377 career appearances, scoring 39 goals and laying on 34 assists along the way.

He started out in Charlton Athletic’s academy and has gone on to play for Bristol City, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon since leaving The Valley in 2013.

