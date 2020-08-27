Gillingham have confirmed the signing of QPR and Blackburn Rovers linked defender Christian Maghoma on their official club website.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, former Spurs youngster Christian Maghoma has been linked with both QPR and Blackburn Rovers. Maghoma has been available for nothing after his time with Polish outfit Arka Gdynia came to an end earlier this summer.

Now, it has been confirmed that Maghoma has signed for a new team. The centre-back has penned a deal with League One side Gillingham, joining the club on a free transfer.

Gillingham have said that they beat serious competition from League One and the Championship to secure the signing of Maghoma. Upon the announcement of the deal, Gills boss Steve Evans thanked club chairman Paul Scally for getting the deal done. He said:

“Christian is a big powerful, no-nonsense central defender. We have had to be patient to land his talents and I am grateful to Chairman Paul Scally for working hard to get him here.

“We will let the lad settle in and we will go from there. It takes our first-team squad numbers to 17 players so we are getting closer to the numbers we will start the season with. A small but talented squad.”

Maghoma joined Arka Gdynia in Poland in the summer of 2018. In his two years with the club, Maghoma played in 39 games across all competitions, providing one assists in the process.

While with Spurs, Maghoma never made a senior appearance for the club. However, he spent time out on loan with Yeovil Town and notched up 57 appearances for Spurs’ Under-23s, scoring three times and laying on one assist.

