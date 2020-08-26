According to Bristol Live sports journalist Gregor MacGregor, Bristol City are looking for a centre back but are not interested in Fulham’s Alfie Mawson or former-Middlesbrough duo Daniel Ayala or Ben Gibson.

Bristol City have plenty of options in central defence as things stand with Tomas Kalas, Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore and Zak Vyner at manager Dean Holden’s disposal, but they are looking to sign someone to ‘play on the left side of a three or a two’.

Gibson would be a natural fit given he is left-footed but Bristol City have ruled out a move for the exiled Burnley defender. The former-Middlesbrough man is interesting his former club, whilst Norwich are also tracking the 27-year old.

They have also ruled out moves for Gibson’s former centre-back partner Dani Ayala who is currently a free agent following his release from Boro at the end of last season. His contract came to an end in June and both parties decided against an extension at The Riverside.

Alfie Mawson played 27 times in the Championship for Fulham last season and helped them achieve promotion through the Play-Offs. However, with Bristol City now withdrawing their interest in the England under-21 international, it looks increasingly likely that Watford will pursue a deal for Mawson this transfer window.

MacGregor confirmed the Robins are keen on signing Mawson’s teammate Steven Sessegnon however, who would provide competition at right-back at Ashton Gate. However, it is not yet known whether Scott Parker would allow the youngster to leave the Premier League side.