Brentford faced off against Derby County at England’s St George’s Park training base today and were resounding 3-0 winners. However, it’s not the score that’s of interest; it is the Bees line-ups for the encounter.

Brentford beat a strong Derby side including their summer signings David Marshall and Mike te Wierik in a side captained by Wayne Rooney. The Bees goals came from Marcus Foss, Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen.

Whilst the goals spoke volumes of Brentford’s dominance, what spoke loudest were the two line-ups that the Bees fielded; one in each half. What was deafening about these line-ups were the absences of star players Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

Both Benrahma and Watkins have been of interest to Premier League sides too numerous to mention. That interest comes about due to their scoring exploits but also due to Brentford’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

24-year-old Watkins scored 26 goals across the Bees 49-game season, including the Play-Offs, and is highly sought after with Fulham expressing strong interest in acquiring him. Aston Villa also hold a degree of interest in him.

25-year-old Benrahma was another Bee who buzzed last season. Across his 46 games for Thomas Frank’s side, the Algerian flier scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists. Leeds United was thought to have interest in him but that has died back. Aston Villa are one club still circling.

What speaks loudest about their futures is that neither played a part in today’s game which does indicate that irons are in the fire somewhere.

Are Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins cut out and ready for the Premier League?