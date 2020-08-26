Watford take on Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road in their first fixture back in the Championship, and the game has been selected for TV, Sky Sports have confirmed.

The game will open the Championship season and has been moved to Friday 11th September for a 7.45pm kick-off. The remainder of the second tier action will take place across that same weekend.

This means Middlesbrough will have opened the EFL season for the second year running. Last season they took on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in an entertaining 3-3 draw in front of the Sky Sports cameras and neutrals will be hoping for a similar feat this time around.

Both sides now have new managers. Admittedly Neil Warnock was in charge of Middlesbrough on a temporary basis in the final stages of last season, but has taken the reigns permanently for the up and coming campaign.

Watford have recently brought in former-Macabi Tel Aviv and PAOK boss Vladimir Ivić who will want to get off to a flying start against Boro next month.

The Championship duo have both been rather quiet in the transfer market so far this summer and they will want to get some new recruits between now and the season opener, especially given the number of departures at The Riverside and Vicarage Road in the transfer window already.

Middlesbrough have made just one addition with central defender Grant Hall arriving from Queens Park Rangers for free, whereas Watford have signed right-back Jeremy Ngakia from West Ham United, also on a free transfer.