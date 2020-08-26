Birmingham City, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday want Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, as detailed in a report by Goal.

The centre-back is set for another loan move away in the Championship, with Huddersfield Town also credited with an interest.

Clarke-Salter, who is 22 years old, spent last season on loan at Birmingham and is wanted again by the Blues. However, the Midlands side will have to face competition from some second tier rivals for his signature.

He still has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but faces a tough ask in ever breaking into their first-team in the future.

The ex-England Under-21 international has risen up through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has played twice for their senior side so far in his career, as well as having loan spells away at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland and Vitesse in the past.

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka has so far added George Friend and Jon Toral into his newly inherited squad but wants more signings. The Blues have also been linked with Adam Clayton, as covered by The72.

Derby brought Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Matt Clarke back in on loan yesterday which could mean they don’t pursue a move for Clarke-Salter.

Sheffield Wednesday are eager to bring in some new faces before the season starts and are looking to sign a new defender. The Chelsea man fits the bill for the Owls. They have signed Izzy Brown from Frank Lampard’s side so could they now target his teammate?

Would you take Clarke-Salter at your club?