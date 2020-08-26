QPR ‘might’ still move for Fulham defender Alfie Mawson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Might go back for Mawson on loan. https://t.co/cyIRU6kdVG (@reluctantnicko)

The Hoops are interested in bringing him in on loan for next season. Watford are also after him, as covered by The72 yesterday.

They were hoping to use him in as part of a deal for Fulham to sign Eberechi Eze, however, their highly-rated midfielder is now set to join Crystal Palace instead.

Nevertheless, Mark Warburton’s side may still try and tempt Fulham into letting him return to the Championship for the next campaign. The London side are in the hunt for a new centre-back before the new season starts and have also been linked with Oxford United’s Rob Dickie.

Warburton knows Mawson from when he was manager at Brentford and the defender was a youngster at Griffin Park.

Mawson, who is 26 years old, was signed by Fulham in 2018 for a fee in the region of £15 million, as per Transfermarkt, but could leave Craven Cottage over the coming weeks despite having two years left on his contract there.

He was snapped up by Barnsley in 2015 from Brentford and impressed in his single season at Oakwell, helping them win the EFL Trophy and promotion from League One.

Swansea City lured him to the Premier League in August 2016 and he spent two years with the Welsh side. He scored seven goals in 71 games for the Swans.

Fulham came calling after the Swans’ relegation and he has been at Craven Cottage since.



