Sheffield Wednesday have extended Korede Adedoyin’s trial at the club for another week, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The Owls continue to mull over a move for him and will take a closer look next week.

The youngster is a free agent after being released by Everton and is currently weighing up his options.

Wednesday are believed to be one of a few clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer and acted swiftly to bring him to Yorkshire on trial.

Adedoyin rose up through the youth ranks at Everton and was a regular for them at youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

However, he scored 24 goals in 47 matches for Everton’s Under-18s’s before leaving the club.

He also spent time out on loan in Scotland last season at Hamilton Academical to get some experience under his belt. He is now considering his next move after leaving Goodison Park for the first time in his career.

Sheffield Wednesday could offer him a deal if he impresses them. They are looking to bring in some more fresh faces to their youth ranks and he could be a decent long-term option.

The Owls are in the hunt for some more reinforcements to their squad before the start of the new Championship season, having so far signed Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown.

They are being linked with former defender Frederico Venancio, as covered by The72.



Should SWFC hand Adedoyin a deal?