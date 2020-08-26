Whilst Leeds United eyes are focused firmly on Valencia and the impending arrival of Rodrigo Moreno for a club-record £27m+ fee, the Whites are also doing business closer to home with Arsenal’s former Sunderland starlet Sam Greenwood tipped to sign a deal at Elland Road today.

Arsenal forward Sam Greenwood is set to join Leeds today for an undisclosed fee and the England U-18 star is due to sign a three-year deal at Elland Road. #lufc #arsenal #afc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 26, 2020

It is a story that is also being reported by the Leeds Live website and their reporter Josh Challies. Challies confirms that Greenwood is set for a medical with the West Yorkshire side and that he is a signing with a view to joining the Under-23s at the club.

Centre-forward Greenwood came up through the youth ranks at Sunderland, leaving the Black Cats Under-18 set-up in 2018 to join Premier League big guns Arsenal. He made the jump to their Under-23s this season.

When he left Sunderland he said that he would not forget the experiences that he had on Wearside and the lessons that it taught him – having joined the club as a six-year-old. Per the Chronicle Live at the time, they quoted Greenwood’s Instagram:

“Today is the start of a new chapter in my life signing for Arsenal and I can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. Leaving Sunderland after 10 years the club I love and support was a very hard decision, I have met some special people along the way.“

That ‘new chapter’ in his life looks about to be repeated with a move to Leeds United. The Whites have, on the back of being awarded Category 1 academy status, been restocking their youth set-up with some quality signings.

It appears that former Sunderland youngster Greenwood is the latest of these and will be a signing that will cost the Whites an initial fee of £1.5m rising to a possible £3m with add-ons.

Will Sam Greenwood be a hit or should he be loaned to an EFL side for more experience?