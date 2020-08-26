Derby County want to sign ex-Peterborough United man Marcus Maddison, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Rams are considering a move for him as they look to boost their attacking options.

Maddison, who is 26 years old, is a free agent after being released by Peterborough at the end of last season. He is also wanted by Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati, who are managed by former Reading boss Jaap Stam, as well as Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

The attacking midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Hull City but the Tigers opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

Maddison scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Peterborough in the first-half of the last campaign.

He started his career at Newcastle United but never played for their first team. He had a loan spell as a youngster at Blyth Spartans before being released by the Toon in 2013.

Maddison subsequently joined St Johnstone but spent just five months in Scotland prior to moving to Gateshead. He became a key player for the Tynesiders and earned a move to Peterborough after 14 goals in 38 games in the fifth tier.

The left-footed midfielder established himself as one of the Posh’s star men and has managed to bag 62 goals during his five-and-a-half years at London Road.

He is eagerly awaiting his next move and Derby could potentially hand him a second tier lifeline.

