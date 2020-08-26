Ex-Hull City and Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane is on trial at Wigan Athletic, as per a report by Wigan Today.

He scored for the Latics in a friendly against Bolton Wanderers yesterday, as did his fellow trialist Callum McManaman.

Keane, who is 27 years old, is a free agent after being released by Ipswich at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his options.

The Stockport-born forward will be hoping to earn a deal with Wigan as they gear up for life in League One next term. He had a spell on loan at the DW Stadium during the 2013/14 season in the Championship.

Keane started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford. He went onto play three times for their first-team and also had loan spells away at QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Hull lured him away from Manchester in August 2016 and he spent two-and-half years at the KCOM Stadium, scoring once in 26 appearances.

The Tigers loaned him out to Ipswich for the second-half of the 2018/19 season and his three goals in 12 games earned him a permanent move to the Tractor Boys.

Keane got six goals in all competitions for Paul Lambert’s side last term but they decided to let him leave Portman Road for free.

The ex-England Under-21 international is now being looked at by Wigan and could end up joining the North West side if he impresses.

Should Wigan sign Keane?