Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move to bring back Frederico Venancio, as covered by The72.

The Portuguese defender may be available on the cheap but he is the man to tighten up the Owls’ defence? Here are five alternatives they could target-

Daniel Ayala- He played for Garry Monk at Middlesbrough and is a free agent after leaving the Riverside Stadium when his contract expired. The Spaniard knows what it takes to get promoted from the Championship having helped Boro go up in 2016.

Cedric Kipre, Wigan Athletic- Wednesday have also signed Dunkley from the Latics and should target his ex-teammate. Kipre, who is 23 years old, impressed for the North West side last season and is likely to leave them following their relegation to League One.

Jordy de Wijs, Hull City- The Tigers will be expecting interest in the Dutchman this summer and he is someone that the Owls could consider to beef up their defensive options. The former PSV man has been with Hull for two years now.

Ryan Shotton- He is another who played under Monk at Middlesbrough and is now a free agent. The 31-year-old has made just under 400 appearances in his career to date and would add more experience into the Sheffield Wednesday ranks.

Rob Dickie, Oxford United- The ex-Reading is highly-rated by the U’s and they face a tough ask in keeping him. He is a target for QPR but would be ideal for the Owls and they should test Oxford’s resolve by launching a bid for him.





Who would you have, SWFC fans?