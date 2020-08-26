Birmingham City are in ‘talks’ with free agent Adam Clayton, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Blues boss Aitor Karanka knows the midfielder well from managing him at Middlesbrough and is looking to reunite with him at St. Andrew’s.

Clayton, who is 31 years old, is available after leaving Boro last month when his contract expired and is weighing up his next move.

Karanka has already lured George Friend to the Midlands and is now trying to bring another former Boro favourite.

Clayton spent six years on the books at the Riverside Stadium and played 182 times for the club, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

The ex-England Under-20 international started his career at Manchester City but never made a senior appearance for the top flight side. Instead, he had a loan spell away as a youngster at Carlisle United before joining Leeds United ten years ago.

Clayton became a key player for the Whites in his second season at Elland Road having spent his first out on loan at Peterborough United and MK Dons respectively.

The midfielder then joined Huddersfield Town in the Championship for two years before rocking up at Middlesbrough in 2014.

Boro were sad to see him leave last month but he could now be set for a move to Birmingham in a fresh start.

The Blues delved into the transfer market yesterday to complete the signing of ex-Arsenal and Hull City midfielder Jon Toral on a free transfer.

Would Clayton be a good signing for BCFC?