QPR’s chances of signing Josh Cullen from West Ham United have been dealt a blow with Eberechi Eze set to join Crystal Palace, as per a report by West London Sport.

The Hoops were ‘interested’ in landing the central midfielder as part of a potential deal for Eze to go to West Ham. However, their highly-rated starlet is closing in on a move to Palace for an initial £15 million, rising to £19.5 million.

Mark Warburton’s side were also tempted to bring Jordan Hugill back if the Hammers had negotiated a move for Eze but last season’s loan star has now signed for Championship rivals Norwich City.

Cullen, who is 24 years old, could potentially leave West Ham over the coming weeks if he is not part of David Moyes’ first-team plans.

QPR saw him as someone who would boost their midfield options but after signing Luke Amos from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis, do they need Cullen now?

The Republic of Ireland international spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and made 34 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions.

He has played nine times for West Ham’s senior side so far in his career having risen up through their youth ranks. He has also had other loan spells away at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

