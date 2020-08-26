Millwall are weighing up a loan move for Derby County defender Scott Malone, according to a report by the South London Press.

The Lions are looking to bring the left-back back to the Den before the start of the new season.

Malone, who is 29 years old, played for Millwall from 2012 to 2015 and could be on his way back to the London club now.

He is out-of-favour at Derby and only has a year left on his contract at Pride Park meaning they are open to letting him leave.

Malone started out at Wolves but never made a senior appearance for the Midlands side. Instead, he had loan spells away at Ujpest, Southend United, Burton Albion and AFC Bournemouth before the latter on a permanent deal.

The ex-England Under-19 international then joined Millwall in May 2012 and went onto play 71 times for the Lions before leaving five years ago.

Spells at Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town followed for him before he rocked up at Derby in 2018. He was a regular in his first season with the Rams but has now fallen down the pecking order under Phillip Cocu.

Millwall could offer him an escape route this summer and a return to his former club.

Gary Rowett’s side have so far signed Troy Parrott and Ryan Woods in this transfer window and are in the hunt for a couple of new faces. Malone would boost their options in defence ahead of a long campaign.

Would Malone be a decent signing for Millwall?