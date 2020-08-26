AC Milan could be set to make a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King in a potential summer swoop according to the Daily Mail.

King is on the radar of a whole host of Premier League clubs but they now seemingly face competition for his signature from Italian giants AC Milan.

Lazio and Roma are also monitoring King following the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship and with the forward having just one year remaining on his contract the second tier outfit could part ways with him this summer.

Bournemouth value King at around £25million and despite their current financial crisis and their relegation woes they are determined to not allow any of their star players to depart on cut-price deals.

It is believed that the Norwegian striker would prefer a move to a Premier League side but with European giants Paris Saint Germain also thought to be interested, Champions League football could be a deciding factor for the 28-year-old.

The striker netted six goals for Bournemouth in 26 appearances last season but did struggle with injuries throughout the campaign and is certainly a player – who on his day – can have a real impact in front of goal.

There are a number of top-flight club also interested in King with Manchester United, Everton and Newcastle United all rumoured to be prepared to step up their interest during the summer.

Bournemouth have already lost defender Nathan Ake to Manchester City and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United but are set to lose more of their top stars following a frustrating 2019/20 campaign which saw them lose their Premier League status.

Would Josh King be a good signing for AC Milan?