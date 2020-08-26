Ipswich have spent the lockdown talking about keeping hold of their players, but another of their forwards is now catching the attention of other managers.

Aaron Drinan,22, has not featured for Ipswich in the league since signing for the club back in 2018, but, having started pre-season in fine form with goals in the friendly against Colchester, and showing touches of class against Tottenham, Drinan has even forced Paul Lambert to admit to being impressed. The one-time European Cup winner begrudgingly admitting to having “something to think about” when pressed about Drinan’s chances of making the first team.

But now a former loan club has registered interest, with Ayr United boss Mark Kerr, having mentioned Drinan in his press conference, regarding as one to keep an eye on with regard to potential signings.

On paper, the former Cork forward would be quite far down the pecking order at Portman Road, behind senior pros James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Freddie Sears, new signing Oli Hawkins, and academy products Jack Lankester, Ben Morris, Tyreece Simpson and Ben Folami.

But with rumours persisting regarding Norwood and Jackson being sold, Lankester being a slightly wider attacker and Morris being injured again, Drinan has done himself no harm in the last few days.

Paul Lambert has gone on record about having to trim the squad, with some youth players likely to go out on loan. Simpson is one quite likely to get a lower league move, and with Drinan entering the last year of his contract (although the obligatory extension is available) it appears to be the Irishman’s chance to shine, whether it is at Ipswich or elsewhere remains to be seen.