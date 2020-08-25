Sky Bet Championship Play-Off winners Fulham aren’t content with resting on the laurels of Aleksander Mitrovic and are said by West London Sport to be going huge to land the twin talents of Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson and Brentford hotshot Ollie Watkins.

Fulham were relegated two seasons ago from the Premier League, with Mitrovic their main source of firepower in the top-tier, as he was in last season’s Championship. However, Scott Parker’s boys are leaving nothing to chance and are credited with an interest in both Wilson and Watkins in a move that would add serious fire to the Cottagers attack.

West London Sport’s Lyall Thomas says that Fulham “have made an approach” for near-neighbours Brentford’s goal-laden striker Ollie Watkins. The former Exeter City man, bought by the Bees for £1.8m scored 26 goals in a stellar season last time out. Numerous clubs have a degree of interest in Watkins but Fulham are the first side to have been credited with a move of sorts.

The Cottagers are also interested in relegated Bournemouth’s striker Callum Wilson. Wilson signed for the Cherries in 2014, joining them from boyhood club Coventry City. Since signing for Bournemouth, Wilson has made 187 appearances, scored 67 goals and provided 30 assists. 126 of those games, 41 of those goals and 16 of those assists have been in the Premier League.

Should Fulham be successful in landing both, they will have a formidable front three next year and one that you’d fancy to scare some sides half to death.

Who will Fulham end up with from Ollie Watkins and Callum Wilson?