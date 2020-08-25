According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Crystal Palace have won the race for Queens Park Ranger’s exciting attacking midfielder, Eberechi Eze, with a £19.5m bid set to seal a deal for the 22-year-old Londoner.

It is a victory for the Eagles who soared back in with a £7.5m improved bid after an earlier bid was knocked back by QPR as not sufficient to win the signature of a talent in Eze who really has exploded onto the Sky Bet Championship scene since breaking into QPR’s first-team plans.

It is since he broke into the first-team that the talented winger has been catching eyes and turning heads. Last season was where he exploded for Londoners QPR, playing in all 46 Championship games, scoring 14 goals and adding 8 assists in a series of displays that made sides sit up and take notice.

Palace were confirmed as in talks with QPR earlier by the Mail Online’s Simon Jones who did say that it was the finer details of the deal that were under discussion. These ‘finer details’ were negotiations “over percentages” as both sides sought common ground.

With Palace now having a £19.5m bid accepted, it does appear that the common ground between the two London sides has been found. It is said that the Eagles are hopeful of having a deal concluded for Eze within the next 48 hours.

Eze’s departure from Loftus Road will leave QPR looking for a replacement before the Sky Bet Championship season starts up again in earnest.

Will Eberechi Eze cut the mustard in the Premier League for Crystal Palace?