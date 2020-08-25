Callum Brittain has signed a new contract with MK Dons as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has been capped by the England U20s five times, is an academy graduate at MK Dons. He has been able to break into their first team and become a regular over the last few years, making over 90 appearances since he made his debut in 2017. As well as playing for MK Dons, he had an unusual loan spell away at Icelandic club Throttur FC.

Now MK Dons can be sure that Brittain will be sticking around for a bit longer after he signed a new contract with them. The club has not disclosed how long the contract is for. Having players around who have come through the academy is a huge morale boost for the fans so they will be glad to know they will be keeping a talented midfielder around for longer.

After the deal was completed, Brittain said: “I’ve always loved my time here so it’s great to be back.

“I’ve still got loads to learn and to develop on. Playing with confidence is a big part in that and Russ definitely gives me that – he’s made me really believe in myself.

“Hopefully the fans saw how well we were developing, as a team, last season. There’s a lot of optimism around the place so hopefully we can hit the ground running and make a positive start.”

His head coach Russel Martin added: “I’m really pleased to have him back.

“We’ve got a player who is a top performer at this level and someone who really suits what we’re trying to do here.

“It’s taken longer than we’d hoped to get him back because he’s a very, very good player and he had the right to see what was out there, but I know he’s very happy to be back in the building.

“He’s capable of really big things and it’s up to him to prove that here. I really believe in Callum and he knows that. Hopefully, he can get up to speed quickly and hit the ground running when the season starts.”

