Swansea City have completed a move to sign Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has been capped at several levels of the England youth team, is seen as one of the top prospects in the Wolves academy. He has come through all of their age groups and even though they have spent a lot of money bringing in top talent over the years, Gibbs-White has been able to break in and make over 50 appearances for Wolves over the last three years.

Gibbs-White though will now get a new environment to prove himself in after signing a loan deal that will move him to Swansea in the season. The Swans have shown themselves to be a top destination for high-quality youngsters last season after the likes of Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher excelled during stints at the Liberty Stadium.

After the move was completed, Gibbs-White said: “I spoke to Rhian about his time down here and he said he loved every minute of it.

“When I got that sort of feedback and I saw the sort of impact he had down here with the goals he scored, I looked at it and thought maybe I can do that.

“I am happy to be here and I cannot wait to impress the fans and show them everything I can do.

“I would love to follow on from what those three guys did here because they were a massive part of what went on last season in trying to get back to where we should be.

“That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come down here, because of their development, and I am hoping I can do the same and help the boys.”

