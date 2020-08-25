Watford are in talks with Fulham over the signing of defender Alfie Mawson according to Football Insider.

The centre-back arrived at Craven Cottage from Swansea back in 2018 in a deal worth around £20million and was a regular in the side in the first half of last season.

However, he underwent surgery on a knee injury in January and failed to feature for Scott Parker’s side for the rest of the campaign.

Mawson has endured some frustrating injuries during his time with Fulham but does come with a wealth of experience at Championship level and could be the ideal signing for Watford following their slump into the second tier.

As well as an injury in the last campaign he suffered an injury-plagued first season at Craven Cottage and played just 16 times across all competitions as the London outfit were relegated back to the Championship.

The defender has 31 Championship and 80 Premier League appearances and would boost the quality of the Hornets squad as they look to push for promotion straight back to the top-flight.

Mawson did feature in the matchday squad for Fulham during their promotion run-in but didn’t make it onto the pitch as they made it all the way to the play-off finals where they beat London rivals Brentford 2-1 after extra time.

Fulham are likely to take a hit in terms of transfer fee with Watford almost certain not to sign him for anywhere near in the region of the £20million that the Cottagers initially paid for him.

The Hornets have already brought in Jeremy Ngakia on a free transfer after his departure from West Ham earlier this summer.